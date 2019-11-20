Twitter embraces Denver Nuggets' new City Edition jerseys

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
Posted: Nov 19, 2019

For the Denver Nuggets, the choice of going from white to black with the 2019-20 City Edition jersey was simple.

“This year’s uniform is dynamic in nature, it offers a lot of contrasts. We think our fans will absolutely love the energy that the black and the rainbow will provide,” Declan Bolger, Nuggets SVP and Chief Marketing Officer explained to Nuggets.com. “This uniform is a celebration of the neighborhoods and people who make Denver unique.”

Judging by social media reactions, it appears as if Nuggets fans agree.

Here is what folks on Twitter had to say:

