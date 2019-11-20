Twitter embraces Denver Nuggets' new City Edition jerseys

For the Denver Nuggets, the choice of going from white to black with the 2019-20 City Edition jersey was simple.

“This year’s uniform is dynamic in nature, it offers a lot of contrasts. We think our fans will absolutely love the energy that the black and the rainbow will provide,” Declan Bolger, Nuggets SVP and Chief Marketing Officer explained to Nuggets.com. “This uniform is a celebration of the neighborhoods and people who make Denver unique.”

Judging by social media reactions, it appears as if Nuggets fans agree.

Here is what folks on Twitter had to say:

OH MY GOD THESE ARE SO FIRE https://t.co/Dh6tYJPsNh — Maxwell (@maqwelll) November 20, 2019

Arguably the best uniform in the league to go with what was already one of the best uniform sets around. Nuggets have absolutely crushed it with their rebrand and uniforms over the last two seasons. https://t.co/A3lBjWmYJ5 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 20, 2019