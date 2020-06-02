Letter from Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly on the Passing of NBA Legend Wes Unseld
Wes Unseld Sr. was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Beyond the gruff voice, vice grip hands, and constant smart comments, lied a man who cared so deeply for his family and his community.
Big Wes abhorred the special treatment that often accompanied fame. He treated everyone he came across in such a warm and respectable manner. When I joined the Bullets as an intern in 1996 I both revered and feared Wes, a few days into the job the fear quickly dissipated.
Every personal or professional milestone that I reached included a call to Wes, I wanted his advice and needed his guidance; he was always spot on. There are countless stories that we could all share, most ending with a good laugh and an even better meal.
In these crazy times I am hopeful that all of us who were lucky enough to cross his path take a moment to reflect on what would big Wes say and do. He was a man of action. He would never stay on the sidelines.
To Mrs Connie, Kim and Wes I’m sorry I’m not there with you guys. Heaven just got a whole lot funnier!
Love you Big Wes,
Tim
NEXT UP: