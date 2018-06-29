Nuggets Announce 2018 Summer League Roster & Mini-Camp Schedule

DENVER, June 29, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus. Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez will assume head coaching duties for the Summer League entry.

Prior to Las Vegas Summer League, the Nuggets will hold a minicamp beginning on Sunday, July 1 and running through Thursday, July 5. They will hold a two-a-day practice on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Denver’s first game of the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League is Friday, July 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by games against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks before beginning the single-elimination tournament. All teams participating in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League are guaranteed to play a minimum of five games. Teams will be seeded following the preliminary round, with the top eight seeds receiving a first-round bye in tournament play.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which features all 30 NBA teams for the first time, will tip off with a record 10 games on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17. The tournament-style format will culminate with the Championship Game on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air 36 games, beginning with the Summer League opener on July 6.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Nuggets 2018 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

5 DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell G/F 6-5 200 6/5/93 Illinois State/USA R 25 Malik Beasley G 6-5 195 11/26/96 Florida State/USA 2 31 Vlatko Cancar F 6-8 210 4/10/97 San Pablo Inmobiliaria Burgos/Slovenia R 8 Petr Cornelie F/C 6-11 220 7/26/95 Paris-Levallois Basket/France R 22 Hayden Dalton F 6-8 195 6/20/96 Wyoming/USA R 20 Tyler Lydon F 6-10 225 4/9/96 Syracuse/USA 1 13 Scott Machado G 6-1 205 6/8/90 Iona/USA 1 3 Kennedy Meeks F 6-10 277 2/5/95 North Carolina/USA R 11 Monte Morris G 6-3 175 6/27/95 Iowa State/USA 1 6 Stan Okoye G/F 6-6 215 4/10/91 Virginia Military/USA R 43 Marcus Posley G 6-1 195 4/14/94 St. Bonaventure/USA R 10 Victor Sanders G 6-5 195 2/16/95 Idaho/USA R 9 Andre Spight G 6-3 170 2/17/95 Northern Colorado/USA R 23 Emanuel Terry F 6-9 220 8/21/95 Lincoln-Memorial/USA R 45 Thomas Welsh C 7-0 255 2/3/96 UCLA/USA R 34 Kenrich Williams F 6-7 210 12/2/94 TCU/USA R

Head Coach: Jordi Fernandez

Nuggets Mini-Camp Schedule

Sunday, July 1 Practice (Media Following) 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court Monday, July 2 Practice (Media Following) 11:00 am - 1:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court Tuesday, July 3 Practice (Media Following) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court Practice 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court Wednesday, July 4 Practice (Media Following) 11:00 am - 1:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court Thursday, July 5 Practice (Media Following) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court

Nuggets 2018 Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 6 Game #1 vs. Minnesota 8:00 p.m. COX Pavilion NBATV Saturday, July 7 Game #2 vs. Boston 8:00 p.m. COX Pavilion NBATV Monday, July 9 Game #3 vs. Milwaukee 6:00 p.m. COX Pavilion ESPNU