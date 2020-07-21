Nuggets in-game entertainers Kyle Speller and Paws the Music will be part of NBA’s restart in Orlando

The Nuggets can’t bring the Pepsi Center to Orlando, but they might hear a familiar voice and sounds while playing in the bubble.

Kyle Speller, the team’s revered PA announcer, and Austin Pawelka, known throughout Denver as Paws the Music, have been invited to be part of the game presentation in the NBA’s restart tournament in Orlando. Speller and Pawelka will not only be bringing their talents to Nuggets games during seeding games and playoffs, but also other games around the league.

“Words can't even really describe how excited I am,” Speller said. “I'm so grateful to be in this role. I mean, each and every game that I come into Pepsi center, I'm always reminding myself that I'm one of 30 individuals in the world that gets to do this. And so for me, I'm just blown away that now I'm down to one to four, four people in the world that gets to be a part of this experience.”

“I just want to say thank you to my friends, family, the Denver Nuggets and the NBA for the support and this amazing opportunity,” Pawelka added. “I can’t wait for things to get started so we can show the NBA how we do things in the Mile High City.”

The duo will have their first game in the Nuggets’ scrimmage on Wednesday and will do their first seeding game when the Pelicans face the Jazz on July 30th.

“I cannot begin to explain how thrilled I am to be part of such a historic event,” Pawelka said. I’ve been on the campus for a little over a week now and it’s unreal how much work is going into safely bringing the game of basketball back to the fans.”

“So, so blessed, so grateful and so appreciative [to be part of this],” Speller added. “The very first day that we actually walked into the arena [in Orlando], I actually got a little choked up because I started thinking about that and I'm like, of all the people in the world, you know why me? I just hope to do the best that I can and you know, really honor our Denver folks and you know, just do a great job.”