Denver Nuggets announce 2020-21 second half regular-season schedule

DENVER, February 24, 2021 – Today the Denver Nuggets announced the second half of their 2020-21 schedule that will begin with a back-to-back on March 12thon the road against the Memphis Grizzlies before returning to Ball Arena to take on the Dallas Mavericks on March 13th.

The Nuggets will play five of their first six games at home to start the second half, including matchups against the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans before heading out to the East Coast for a three-game road trip.

Denver will play 11 of their 16 games in the month of April at Ball Arena, with their largest homestand being five games, spanning over eight days between April 4th and April 11th. The Nuggets longest road trip of the second half comes in the final week of the season where they will play four games away from home from May 11th – May 16th including a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on the final day of the regular season. Overall, Denver will play seven of their nine games in May on the road.

The Nuggets will face eight sets of back-to-back games including two home back-to-backs and will appear on national television six times. Denver will play five games on ESPN (Apr. 12 at GSW, Apr. 23 at GSW, May 1 at LAC, May 3 at LAL, May 7 at UTA) and one on TNT (Apr. 1 at LAC).

Altitude Sports & Entertainment will televise 35 Nuggets games in high definition (TNT games are exclusive) and will also broadcast all 36 games on Altitude Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM, the Nuggets Radio Network. For comprehensive and behind the scenes coverage throughout the season, tune in to Nuggets 360 on Altitude TV and follow along at nuggets.com and @nuggets on Twitter and Instagram.