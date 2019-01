How Well do You Think You Know Alex English? Take the quiz and show us what you know!

In which season did Alex English join the Denver Nuggets?

Alex English graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in what area?

How many consecutive all-star games did Alex English participate in during his 10 full seasons in Denver?

During his time with the Denver Nuggets, how many points did English average per game?

Alex English left the Denver Nuggets, holding almost every record EXCEPT FOR:

The Denver Nuggets retired what number in honor of English in 1993?

How many points did Alex English score during his NBA career?

Alex English has created a name for himself in many areas of his life. Which of these accomplishments is he NOT known for?

What year did Alex English retire from the NBA?

Where did Alex English finish out his professional basketball career?

Uh oh...Looks like you need to brush up on your Alex English knowledge! Do you know anyone who could out-quiz you?

Well...at least now you have learned a little bit more about Alex English! Do you think any of your friends could out-quiz you?

You know your stuff! Alex English would be proud. Do you think any of your friends could beat your score?