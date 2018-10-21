Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Continue Winning Ways Against Warriors

Less than 24 hours after their 119-91 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets have a new challenge: The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. Both teams come into Sunday’s game with 2-0 records and offenses that are capable of lighting up the scoreboard. For the Nuggets, the 2-0 record is the team’s best start since the 2011-2012 season.

Here is what to watch for:

Nikola Jokić’s hot hand: The Serbian center was sensational against the Suns on Saturday night, scoring 35 points on 11-of-11 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Jokić did much of his work against rookie center Deandre Ayton. The Warriors also employ several young big men with Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell all rotating in their front court along with veteran defensive ace Draymond Green. In four games against the Warriors in 2017-18, Jokić averaged 16.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Slowing down Steph Curry: The Golden State point guard has scored 32 points and 31 points in the first two games of this season. Curry is averaging five made three pointers a game while also dishing out more than eight assists per game. Curry averaged 26 points in three games against the Nuggets in 2017-18.

Resurgence of the Nuggets Bench: The second unit struggled to find a rhythm against Phoenix as it totaled just 12 points on Saturday. The bench had been a strong point for the Nuggets in the preseason and in the opener against the Clippers. The Nuggets will look for more offensive production against Golden State.

Tonight’s game is at 6 pm MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can also listen on Altitude Sports, 92.5 FM..