Paul Millsap Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Denver, Dec. 3, 2018 – The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday Nov. 26th to Sunday Dec. 2nd.

Millsap was named the player of the week for the third time in his career (1/27/14 and 4/11/16), first time in the Western Conference and becomes the second Nugget this season to win the award (Jokic, 10/22/18)

Millsap, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.50 steals and 1.00 blocks, helping the Nuggets continue their current five-game win streak. He also shot .600 from the field and .500 from three during this stretch.

Millsap started the week by registering 20 points (9-14 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes of action in a win at Pepsi Center over the Lakers on Nov. 27th. It was his 91st game with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, yet his first time doing so against the Lakers. He followed that up by recording his second straight double-double and fifth of the season with 22 points (9-16 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a road win over Portland on Nov. 30th.

Millsap becomes the 18th Nugget in franchise history to win the award.