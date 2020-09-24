NBA All Star Paul Millsap Teams with DeKalb County to Utilize CORE4 Facility as a General Election Voting Precinct

ATLANTA, Ga. (Sept. 24, 2020) – The Paul Millsap Foundation is excited to announce a partnership with DeKalb County to provide the CORE4 training facility as a General Election Vote Center. From October 12 through October 30, Monday through Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 12pm-6pm, DeKalb County residents can visit CORE4 to conduct early voting. The NBA All Star is the founder of the 44,000 square foot elite basketball training facility located at 2050 Will Ross Court in Chamblee, Ga.

To vote at CORE4, DeKalb County residents will need to adhere to the following:

- Wear a protective face mask at all times

- Bring a government-issued photo ID

- Go through a security screening

- No bags larger than a standard backpack

- No outside food and beverage will be allowed

- Political campaigning is not permitted within 150 feet of CORE4

“I chose to wear ‘Vote' on my Denver Nuggets jersey during the 2020 NBA Playoffs to demonstrate my personal passion for the cause,” said Millsap. “However, I was compelled to do more. So, I’m proud to provide access to the CORE4 facility as an early voting polling location in the DeKalb community.”

Founded in 2010, The Paul Millsap Foundation’s mission is to guide today’s youth to reach their full potential in their communities and lives. The Foundation seeks to help young people discover their power and self-worth by teaching them the essentials of positive relationships, how to build collective voice and create and move a united vision among their peers.

Millsap has become active in the “I am a Voter” campaign, which is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. In addition, Millsap seeks to celebrate the life of Congressman John Lewis by encouraging students to be part of the “Good Trouble” that Lewis eschewed during his lifetime.

CORE4 is an elite training facility built on the “Power of 4.” This includes the four Millsap brothers (John, Paul, Elijah and Abraham) who lead the program. And, the CORE4 Power of 4: Character, Community, Commitment and Competition, and how it will lead to life success both on and off the court.

For more information about CORE4 or its Vote Center initiative, please contact Tia Brown at 678-313-1626 email:

tia@core4atlanta.com