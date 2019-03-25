Our Path To The Playoffs: The Biggest Win Over the Lakers In Franchise History

The Denver Nuggets were more than ready for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 27, 2018. As Los Angeles continued to work out some early season kinks, the Nuggets proceeded to cruise to a 32-point victory, which stands as the most lopsided victory over the Lakers in franchise history. The previous record was a 29-point win in 1993. Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Malik Beasley all scored 20 points for Denver, who defeated the Lakers 117-85. The win was the fourth in a row for the Nuggets, who would extend the winning streak to seven games before suffering their next defeat.

