Our Path To The Playoffs: Nuggets Complete Improbable Comeback Against Grizzlies

Coming off two-straight victories, the Nuggets looked to be down and out for three quarters against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 28, 2019. The Grizzlies opened up a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter, as Denver struggled to generate quality offense. However, from that point on, Denver outscored Memphis 47-22, including 35-15 in the fourth quarter alone. Will Barton completed the comeback by hitting a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the game that gave the Nuggets a 91-89 lead. After Memphis responded with a 3-pointer, Nikola Jokić gave Denver the lead again with 29 seconds remaining. The Nuggets’ defense held on in the closing seconds to secure the comeback road win, which allowed Denver to continue its winning streak.