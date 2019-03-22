Our Path To The Playoffs: Juancho Hernangómez Saves The Day

The Denver Nuggets faced a tough test early in the 2018-2019 season, as the Golden State Warriors came to town on Oct. 21, 2018. After the two teams battled it out until the final seconds, it appeared that the Warriors would steal a victory on a last-second layup from Damian Jones. However, Juancho Hernangómez came to the rescue, blocking Jones’ attempt from behind to seal the 100-98 victory for Denver. The win gave the Warriors their first loss of the season and propelled the Nuggets to a 4-0 start.

The close matchup between the two teams was a sign to come, as Denver and Golden State have sat in the top two spots in the Western Conference for the majority of the season.