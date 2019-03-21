Our Path To The Playoffs: Nikola Jokić’s Perfect Triple Double

Nikola Jokić set the tone early in the Denver Nuggets’ season, posting a triple-double in just 31 minutes of action on Oct. 20, 2018. Jokić scored 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 11 assists, all while finishing 11 of 11 from the field. Jokić also had four steals and a block in the game, and he didn’t commit a single turnover. Jokić became just the second player in NBA history to accomplish the perfect triple-double feat, as Wilt Chamberlin last achieved such a game in 1967. Jokić ’s historic performance led the Nuggets to a 119-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Jokić earned MVP chants at Pepsi Center as a result of his performance, which foreshadowed the 24-year-old’s All-Star season and the success the Nuggets would have throughout the 2018-2019 campaign.