Our Path To The Playoffs: Denver Makes A Statement In Toronto

Despite a 15-7 start to the season, there were still doubts surrounding the Denver Nuggets and their ability to truly be one of the top teams in the Western Conference. However, those questions were answered when the Nuggets went on the road and defeated the 20-4 Toronto Raptors. Nikola Jokić led the way with another triple-double, this time posting 23 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. Denver withstood all the blows from the Raptors and won the game in the final seconds as Jokić calmly knocked down three-consecutive free throws. The win was the Nuggets’ sixth in-a-row and put the NBA on notice about their chances to compete this season.