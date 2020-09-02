Nuggets' historic comeback against the Jazz: Social Media erupts

The Nuggets sealed their part of NBA history as they became just the 12th team in the league’s 74-year to secure a postseason series win after falling 3-1. After the surprising turnaround, basketball fans all around the world gave Denver its props for sealing the accomplishment.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Walking around Sydney still buzzing...bloody love you @nuggets pic.twitter.com/KWtE9mjSIJ — Josh Barnett (@v8tiger) September 2, 2020

Gary Harris saved this series with his defense! pic.twitter.com/JavTgokxwR — Mike D. (@nerdballer18) September 2, 2020

hahahahhaha this will be kawhi and pg pic.twitter.com/cg3dBZRhUO — ( mink flow’s burner) julius.. (@juccolo) September 2, 2020

The best series so far. — Luana Castro (@lcstr1) September 2, 2020

Hell of a series! Respect to UTAH — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) September 2, 2020