Nuggets' historic comeback against the Jazz: Social Media erupts

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: Sep 01, 2020

The Nuggets sealed their part of NBA history as they became just the 12th team in the league’s 74-year to secure a postseason series win after falling 3-1. After the surprising turnaround, basketball fans all around the world gave Denver its props for sealing the accomplishment.

Here are some of the best reactions:

 

