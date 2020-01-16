Join the Denver Nuggets for a watch party on January 16!

The Denver Nuggets are hosting a watch party presented by Budweiser Thursday at Cherry Cricket Ballpark Thursday night.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. MST ahead of the Nuggets’ 8:30 p.m. tipoff on the road against the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors. The game will be aired nationally on TNT.

Denver (28-12) is currently second in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets have won their last two, logging wins at home against the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets, and four of their last five. The Warriors (9-33) have dropped nine straight. Their last win came back on Dec. 27 against the Phoenix Suns.

Thursday will be the first meeting between the teams.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark is located at 2220 Blake St., Denver, CO 80205.