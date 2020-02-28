Denver Nuggets to host watch party for LA Clippers game
It’s party time!
The Denver Nuggets are partnering with Budweiser and the Denver Stiffs to host an official watch party Friday Night.
Fans will begin gathering at 7:30 p.m. MT at Stoney’s Uptown in anticipation of tip-off against the Los Angeles Clippers an hour later in a matchup between a pair of the NBA’s Western Conference elites set to air live on . Those in attendance can expect to enjoy prizes, games and ticket giveaways.
Stoney’s Uptown is located at 1035 E. 17th Ave. in Denver, CO 80218
