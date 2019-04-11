Nuggets vs. Spurs: Western Conference First Round Preview

Postseason basketball is back in Denver as the Nuggets sealed second place on Wednesday night and will face the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Schedule:

Game 1: Spurs at Nuggets, April 13, 8:30 p.m. MT (WATCH: ESPN, ALTITUDE)

Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, April 16, 7:00 p.m. MT (WATCH: ALTITUDE, NBA TV)

Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, April 18, 7:00 p.m. MT (WATCH: ALTITUDE, NBA TV)

Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, April 20, 3:30 p.m. MT (WATCH: TNT, ALTITUDE)

Season Series (2-2 vs. Spurs):

Dec. 26, 2018: Denver at San Antonio, 111-103 loss

Dec. 28, 2018: San Antonio at Denver, 102-98 win

March 4, 2019: Denver at San Antonio, 104-103 loss

April 3, 2019: San Antonio at Denver, 113-85 win

Top Performers:

Jamal Murray: 19.8 ppg, 6.0 apg, 4.8 rpg, 41.4 percent from the three-point line.

LaMarcus Aldridge: 22.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 55 percent from the floor

Key Questions:

Can the Nuggets overcome the Spurs’ playoff experience?

The Spurs have made the playoffs for 22 consecutive years, an incredible accomplishment that speaks volumes to the stability that Gregg Popovich and co. have built. San Antonio might have finished seventh in the Western Conference, but its playoff experience makes them as dangerous as any foe in the postseason.

It’s a factor that Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone is keenly aware of.

"Gregg Popovich has five rings. I have a wedding ring," Malone said jokingly after Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves.

The playoff experience of Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Will Barton could be pivotal in this series. Youth could also be an advantage for Denver as its young stars are raring to get the postseason started.

"There's an excitement (in the locker room),” Malone said. “This is a new challenge for our guys. We're going to embrace it, we're looking forward to it. We'll see what we can do."

Can the Nuggets offense get going early?

Kawhi Leonard’s exit from the Spurs last summer affected the defensive style that the team is typically known for. The team ranks 20th in defensive rating at 110.5 and is 12th in points allowed at 110 points per game. Two years ago, the Spurs were second in the NBA in points allowed at 98.1.

In order to seal the series against the Spurs, the Nuggets have to avoid the slow starts that has plagued the team in the past two months. San Antonio is first in the league in retaining the ball, as it only allows 12.1 turnovers a game. This is a team that doesn’t beat itself.

The Nuggets should look to exploit the Spurs in the midrange area. San Antonio is 29th in opponent field goal midrange percentage (43.2), according to Cleaning the Glass.

Will Gary Harris’ recent uptick continue?

The Nuggets will need to find a third consistent scorer if they want to secure passage to the second round. Harris could be the player who helps shoulder the loud for Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Harris has been effective all season on the defensive end, but he looks to be finally back to his best on offensive over the past three games. He’s averaging 15.6 points per game in that span, while shooting 53 percent from the field. It’s positive development and Malone expects more to come from his shooting guard.

"The last three or four games, he's been the Gary Harris of old,” Malone said. “I just sense that this is a guy that wants it. He wasn't going to piss away the opportunity at the number two seed."