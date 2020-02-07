Denver Nuggets make two trades at deadline: Twitter reacts

The Denver Nuggets made two trades this week that saw three players leave the team to be immediately replaced by three new additions in the form of Jordan McRae, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop. The three players all have varying levels of experience and occupy different positions, thus preserving Denver’s depth throughout the rotation.

McRae is a dynamic scorer at the guard and wing positions and possesses plenty of length and wingspan to stand out on both ends of the floor.

Vonleh is a former top-10 pick in the draft and has impressive physical tools to help in the frontcourt. He has routinely been an above-average rebounder and has worked to diversify his offensive game in recent seasons.

Finally, Bates-Diop is only in his second NBA season and has plenty of length to be a disruptive defender. As the 24-year-old has worked to improve his jump shot, he has become a capable floor-spacer, especially from the corners.

All three players should provide quality depth for the Nuggets as they navigate the remaining 30 games of the regular season.

Twitter is always a great place to be on during trade season in the NBA and this week was no exception. Nuggets fans immediately took to the platform to share their thoughts on the trades and excitement surrounding the new additions:

He's a bucket. Nuggets fans will love him whenever he gets PT — Kyle D (@kdriskell311) February 7, 2020

Jordan McRae in a denver Jersey is the best thing I’ve seen today — Matthew Posner (@mattpoz629) February 7, 2020

Nuggets got Jordan McRae? What a W. — Adi Narang (@ReallyAdi) February 6, 2020

I feel like i am going to like Bates Diop :) — Father Steele Nuggets (36-16) (@harrisonnsteele) February 6, 2020