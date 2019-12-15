Denver Nuggets 110, Oklahoma City Thunder 102: Three takeaways

It may not have been the prettiest of games, but a win is a win. Fueled by another impressive defensive performance, the Nuggets won their first matchup of the 2019-20 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102. Denver led throughout the entire game, as Oklahoma City was in catch-up mode from the start, which didn’t help the Thunder offense.

"We were making shots, and cutting and moving is part of our gameplan and offense," Jamal Murray said. "First and third quarter, we did really well. When we are playing like that we can generate easy shots."

Denver (16-8) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, as Will Barton III scored six of the team’s first eight points during a quick 8-2 run that prompted a timeout from Thunder coach Billy Donovan. The Nuggets continued to expand the lead throughout the quarter as Oklahoma City’s offense struggled to make shots. The Thunder shot 6 of 18 in the first quarter as the Nuggets took a 27-20 lead into the second frame.

Denver extended the lead to 12 points in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but Oklahoma City (11-14) continued to make the Nuggets’ offense uncomfortable as the game stayed within range. Oklahoma City finally knocked down a 3-pointer with a little over three minutes remaining in the first half, which cut Denver’s lead down to 44-37. The two teams traded baskets down the stretch of the quarter as the Nuggets held on to a 52-49 lead at the halftime break.

Denver continued to hold off Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt to begin the third quarter, as the lead increased to 64-58 midway through the quarter. The Nuggets shot 50 percent from the field in the quarter as Oklahoma City continued to struggle on the offensive end, which allowed Denver to blow the game open and take an 82-68 lead into the fourth quarter. The Nuggets moved the ball effectively in the quarter, racking up nine assists in the 30-point quarter.

However, the Thunder wouldn’t go down quietly and went on a 15-7 run in the opening minutes of the final frame. Denver’s offense went into a scoring funk throughout the early stages of the quarter but rediscovered a rhythm after the starters checked back in. A quick 6-0 scoring run brought the lead back up to double digits for Denver with under six minutes remaining. The Thunder were never able to get back within striking distance as the Nuggets closed out their second consecutive victory.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s win:

Nikola Jokić led the way for Denver

Jokić had a well-rounded game against the Thunder on Saturday, fueling Denver’s offense with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Denver’s All-star big man shot 11 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

"He was great tonight. A triple-double with 12 assists and 14 rebounds," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "Nikola has always been able to make the right plays, and our guys moving and cutting tonight helped. I know that when Nikola has the ball, he is going to make the right play."

Jokić has now scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games as he continues to bounce back from a slow start to the season. When Denver’s leading man is contributing performances like he did on Saturday, it’s is very hard to beat.

Another impressive defensive outing

As has been the case throughout the majority of this season, the Nuggets’ defense fueled a victory. While Oklahoma City is by no means an elite 3-point shooting team (they rank 26th in attempts per game and 20th in percentage), Denver continued to excel in shutting down the 3-point line for its opposition. The Thunder finished just 6 of 23 from deep as they could only muster 102 points.

Malone shed light on what he thought was an up-and-down performance on that end of the floor, highlighting Oklahoma City's success in the second and fourth quarters. "My challenge is to find a way to put 48 minutes of consistent defense out there," Malone said. "When we do that, we become a team that is really hard to beat."

Former Nugget Danilo Gallinari struggled to a 1 of 13 shooting night, while the Thunder shot under 47 percent from the field on the night.

Ball movement and a balanced scoring attack lead the offense

The Nuggets are certainly at their best on offense when the ball is moving, players are cutting and Denver’s Serbian big man can breakdown the defense with his blend of post scoring and passing. On Saturday, all five starters scored in double-figures for Denver, who scored 110 points despite 7 of 27 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets also finished with 30 assists on the night, further evidence of the ball moving to find the open shot.