Nuggets Use Strong Start to Pace Crucial Game 5 Victory

As the Denver Nuggets prepared for a key Game 5 at Pepsi Center, a disturbing trend had developed throughout the first four games in the series. The San Antonio Spurs had won the first quarters in each contest, often putting pressure on Denver’s bench to perform at a high level in order to get the team back in game.

"This was something we talked about going into the series,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said ahead of Game 5. “During the regular season matchup, the team that won the first quarter won each game. I think it's important for us to win the first quarter, but also not to just match the intensity and aggressiveness, but to exceed it.

To the bench’s credit, they did just that throughout the series, as Denver continued to battle back into games throughout the second and third quarters. The Nuggets’ bench was +10 overall heading into Game 5 with several players such as Malik Beasley and Will Barton stepping up in recent games.

However, there was no need for a second-quarter comeback in Game 5. Denver got off to an impressive start early as a result of elite 3-point shooting and defense. The Nuggets outscored San Antonio 26-19 in the first quarter and knocked down five 3-pointers in the process. Denver’s backcourt stood out in the quarter, as Jamal Murray and Gary Harris combined for 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

“It’s always been a goal,” said Monte Morris, when asked about getting off to faster starts. “Usually the guys that win the first quarter usually win in the series.”

On the other end of the floor, the Nuggets locked in defensively and held the Spurs to 38.1 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from beyond the arc. Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić continued to have success guarding LaMarcus Aldridge, who was held to 1-of-4 shooting in the first quarter.

The other key advantage Denver held in first was on the boards. After getting outrebounded throughout the majority of the series, the Nuggets held a 14-8 advantage on the boards after the first quarter.

The other impressive aspect of the first quarter was Denver’s ability to fight through turnover trouble to still win the quarter. The Nuggets committed six turnovers in the first frame, but as a result of that aforementioned strong defense, Denver was able to limit the damage San Antonio did off of those turnovers.

“We finally won a first quarter,” Malone said. “We finally won the rebounding battle. So, we’ve grown up a lot and we still have a lot more.”

Of course, the Nuggets would go on to outscore San Antonio in three of the four quarters in the game on their way to a convincing 108-90 win. Denver dominated in all facets of the game, as they shot a higher percentage from the field and from three while also tallying more rebounds, assists and blocks. It was just the performance the Nuggets needed to build on the momentum created by the Game 4 victory. Now, Denver will look to close the series out in San Antonio on Thursday, something Malone knows will be tough.

“A close-out game is the hardest game that many of our young players will ever play in, especially against a team like San Antonio.”