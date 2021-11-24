Denver Nuggets Announce Marketing Partnership with Socios.com’s Global Fan Engagement Network

DENVER, Colo., November 24, 2021 – Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, and the Denver Nuggets announced today an official team partnership.

Starting this season, Socios.com will provide fan engagement opportunities through weekly fan polls on Denver Nuggets social media channels and Altitude Sports & Entertainment television broadcasts. Socios.com will also be featured on digital courtside signage and within Denver Nuggets team e-mail newsletters.

Driven by the central belief that transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport, Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases.

The Denver Nuggets join a 100+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster. This includes Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) owned Arsenal F.C., and many leading teams in professional soccer, basketball, football, hockey, F1, esports, and cricket.

“Socios.com has developed cutting edge technology aimed at enhancing the fan experience globally,” said Michael Ceilley, SVP and GM, Partnership Marketing and Media Sales of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “The Denver Nuggets and KSE have a history of developing innovative global partnerships to serve our passionate fans across the world. Socios.com’s leading global blockchain platform makes them an ideal partner to help bring our fans even closer to our talented, young Denver Nuggets team.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added: “We’re really excited about this partnership and the plans we have with the Nuggets. There’s so much more to come and we can’t wait to reveal what we have in store for Nuggets fans around the world.”