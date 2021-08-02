Denver Nuggets announce Summer League roster

DENVER, August 2, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their roster for the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from August 8-17 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus. Nuggets assistant coach Charles Klask will assume head coaching duties for the Summer League entry.

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Prior to Las Vegas Summer League, the Nuggets will hold a mini-camp beginning on Tuesday, August 3, and running through Saturday, August 7. Coach Klask and select players will be made available via zoom following the practice sessions. Please see schedule below.

Nuggets 2021 Summer League Roster (subject to change)