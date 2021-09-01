Denver Nuggets Re-Sign Austin Rivers

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Austin Rivers to a multiyear contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Rivers, 6-4, 200, appeared in 15 games (five starts) for Denver last season, averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.9 minutes while shooting 41.8% from the field. He also appeared in 10 playoff games (nine starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from three in 30.5 minutes per game. He scored 21 points and connected on five three-pointers in a pivotal Game 3 win at Portland that helped Denver earn a third-consecutive first round playoff victory. Rivers originally signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on April 20, 2021 and then signed for the remainder of the season on April 30, 2021.

The 10-year NBA veteran holds career averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.0% from long distance in 588 career games (156 starts) with Denver, New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, Washington, Houston and New York.

Rivers was drafted 10th overall by New Orleans in 2012 after spending one season at Duke University. In his lone collegiate season he averaged a team-high 15.5 points on 43.3% shooting in 34 games, becoming the third freshman ever to lead Duke in scoring.