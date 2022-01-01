Denver Nuggets Sign Rayjon Tucker to 10-Day Contract

DENVER, December 31, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Rayjon Tucker to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Tucker, 6-3, 209, has appeared in 13 games (all starts) this season for the Wisconsin Herd of the G League, averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.77 steals in 32.2 minutes per game. Overall he has appeared in 47 G League games (all starts) for Wisconsin, Salt Lake and Delaware, averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.28 steals per game.

Tucker, 24, has also appeared in 34 career NBA games (20 for the Jazz in ’19-20 and 14 for the 76ers in ’20-21), averaging 2.8 points in 6.8 minutes per game.

The Charlotte, NC native was undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after playing his final collegiate season at University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30 games (all starts) and was named All-Sun Belt Second Team. Tucker spent his first two years at Florida Gulf Coast before transferring to Little Rock.