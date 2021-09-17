Nuggets Sign Petr Cornelie to Two-Way Contract

DENVER, Sep. 17 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Petr Cornelie to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Cornelie, 6-11, 220, most recently appeared in 34 games for Elan Bearnais of the French LNB Pro A league in 2021, averaging 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field and 44.2% from three in 28.9 minutes per game. The 26-year-old also helped earn a silver medal for the France National Team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In six games, Cornelie averaged 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the field.

The Calais, France native, was drafted in the 53rd pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Nuggets. He has appeared in 14 games (seven starts) for three Nuggets summer league teams in 2016, 2017 and 2018, averaging 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.

Cornelie has played professionally since 2013, playing for Le Mans from 2013-17, Paris-Levallois in 2017-18, Le Mans in 2018-19 and most recently with Elan Bearnais from 2019-21.