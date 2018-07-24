Denver Nuggets Sign Monte Morris

DENVER, July 25, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Monte Morris to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Morris, 6-3, 180, spent the 2017-18 season on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in 37 games (35 starts) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League, averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% from the field. Most recently, Morris appeared in four games for the Nuggets 2018 Las Vegas Summer League team, posting averages of 17.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.1 minutes.

The 23-year-old was drafted by Denver with the 51st pick in the 2017 NBA draft after playing four seasons at Iowa State University. Morris appeared in 140 career games (121 starts) for the Cyclones and was named All-Big 12 First Team as a senior in 2017 after setting the NCAA single-season record with a 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio.