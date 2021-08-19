Denver Nuggets Re-sign JaMychal Green

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward JaMychal Green to a multiyear contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Green, 6-8, 227, appeared in 58 games (five starts) for the Nuggets last season, averaging 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.9% from three in 19.3 minutes. He also played in 10 playoff games, averaging 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.0 minutes.

The seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 420 career games (157 starts) for San Antonio, Memphis, Los Angeles and Denver, holding career averages of 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range.

The 31-year-old native of Montgomery, Alabama originally went undrafted in 2013 NBA Draft after spending four seasons at the University of Alabama. He signed a multiyear contract with the San Antonio Spurs in August of 2014.