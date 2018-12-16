Denver Nuggets Sign Brandon Goodwin, Waive DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell

DENVER, Colo. – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract and have waived guard/forward DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Goodwin, 6-2, 180, was previously signed by Denver on Nov. 29 with the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA. He has yet to appear in an NBA game, but has played in 10 games this season for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League and averaged 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.70 steals on 52.0% shooting.

The Norcross, GA native went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after spending his first two years of college at the University of Central Florida and his final two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University. Goodwin was named the 2018 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, was an AP All-American Honorable Mention in 2018 and named Atlantic Sun First Team All-Conference in both 2017 and 2018.

Akoon-Purcell, 6-5, 200, was a member of the Denver Nuggets 2018 Las Vegas Summer League Entry and signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets heading into this season. He appeared in seven games with Denver, averaging 1.0 points in 3.1 minutes per game. He has appeared in two games for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.00 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.