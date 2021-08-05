Denver Nuggets Sign First Round Draft Pick Bones Hyland

DENVER, August 5, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie guard Bones Hyland to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Hyland was selected by Denver with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Hyland, 6-3, 173, played two seasons and appeared in 55 games (33 starts) for Virginia Commonwealth University, averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.29 steals in 25.5 minutes. This most recent season he was named the 2020-21 A-10 Player of the Year, leading the conference in scoring (19.5 ppg) and three-pointers made per game (2.9), becoming the first sophomore in VCU history to make himself eligible for the NBA draft. Hyland set a freshman record at VCU with 63 made threes and was a 2019-20 A-10 All-Freshman team selection.