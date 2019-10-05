Denver Nuggets showcase 2019-20 team in front of Colorado Springs faithful

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over 750 fans got to see the Denver Nuggets scrimmage live in an intimate setting at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Center on Friday night.

For the hundreds in attendance, it was an exclusive opportunity to catch a glimpse of new acquisition Jerami Grant and highly-touted rookie Michael Porter Jr in a game-style setup, featuring four 12-minute quarters with a running clock.

“It was a fantastic turnout,” Nuggets VP of Marketing Megan Ryan said, “When we got here, we saw fans in Nuggets gear all the way down the block. Anytime that happens an hour before the event you know it’s going to be a good night.”

It was also a chance to see the new Denver Nuggets dance team along with legendary mascot Rocky of course.

“Every time we leave Denver, we seem to get a really good turnout and this crowd is really into it,” said Amy Jo Wanger, Dance Teams Manager at KSE, said. “It’s important to spread out and let everyone across the state know we appreciate them as fans.”

She added, “I’m really proud of [the Dance Team], this is usually their first public performance…they’re doing a great job and it’s important for us to get practice in just as it is for the guys to get practice in,” Wagner said.

MPJ putting on a show for the crowd!! pic.twitter.com/tgjUJwSu7E — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 5, 2019

The exhibition, which is usually held in Denver, provided an opportunity for fans outside of the city a rare opportunity to see the team live in action. Michael Malone’s men didn’t disappoint. There were slams, diving for loose balls and even a technical foul.

Camila, one of the fans who attended with her family, appreciated how close she was to the action.

“I think it’s great for the [local] community, it brings us together for the team,” she said.

The Nuggets wrapped up their training camp in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning and start preparation for their first preseason game of the 2019-20 campaign as they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers.