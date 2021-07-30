Denver Nuggets select Nah'Shon Hyland with No. 26 pick

DENVER, July 29, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets selected guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland with the 26th overall pick in tonight’s 2021 NBA Draft.

Hyland, 6-3, 173, played two seasons and appeared in 55 games (33 starts) for Virginia Commonwealth University, averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.29 steals in 25.5 minutes. He was named the 2020-21 A-10 Player of the Year, leading the conference in scoring (19.5 ppg) and three-pointers made per game (2.9), becoming the first sophomore in VCU history to make himself eligible for the draft. Hyland set a freshman record at VCU with 63 made threes and was a 2019-20 A-10 All-Freshman team selection.