Nuggets’ Monte Morris participates in Hoopers Meet Heroes series with CloseUp360

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the United States, NBA personnel and fans continue to look to healthcare professionals for advice and information.

To that end, CloseUp360’s “Hoopers Meet Heroes” content series has provided a unique opportunity for players to connect with healthcare professionals that are working on the frontlines against COVID-19.

For the Nuggets’ Monte Morris, that meant connecting with Dr. Richard Zane, the chief innovation officer at UCHealth.

The two went back and forth on the current situation in Denver regarding COVID-19. Dr. Zane revealed that although he believes COVID-19 has reached a "plateau", Denver is at a "crucial juncture," at which social distancing practices must continue or residents may be in trouble.

“The only thing we can really do to fight this virus is to stay away from each other,” Dr. Zane said. “It’s really important to stay away – at least six feet – from people and to wash your hands a lot.”

Meanwhile, Morris spoke about how he has been spending quarantine, his work in a private gym to stay in shape and the potential difficulty that may arise when it comes to relearning the Nuggets’ play calls after being suddenly taken away from game action for such an extended period of time.

“The toughest thing for me will be remembering the plays and calls,” Morris revealed. “Being away from the games for this long, that would be my toughest adjustment.”

Morris also mentioned that he has been able to stay up with his cardio workouts as a result of having a Peloton bike in his house and being able to jog and run sprints.

CloseUp360 is a multimedia platform that focuses on NBA players and insiders, and their impact off the court.

