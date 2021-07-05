Nuggets 2021 NBA Mock Draft Monday – July 5

With the calendar flipping to July, preparation for the 2021 NBA offseason is in full swing, beginning with the NBA Draft on July 29.

Following a 47-25 campaign, the Denver Nuggets have the 26th pick in this year’s draft, an opportunity to add another young player to the mix. Denver can go in several directions when it comes to this year’s draft, with a particular focus likely placed on adding a guard or wing as a result of Jamal Murray’s injury and the importance of having quality wing depth in the modern NBA.

The Nuggets were very active on draft night last year, selecting Zeke Nnaji with the 22nd pick and making a trade to acquire R.J. Hampton, who was included in the trade that brought Aaron Gordon to the Mile High City at this year’s trade deadline.

Now it’s time to take a look at who the Nuggets may be able to select with the 26th pick in this year’s draft, according to some of the various draft experts and analysts. We’re kicking off our 2021 Nuggets Draft coverage with the return of Mock Draft Monday!

The date of when each mock draft was published is included in parentheses.

CBS Sports (July 1): Cameron Thomas, G, LSU

Talk about a bucket-getter. Thomas has the game, and the confidence, to eventually become a 20-point-per-game NBA scorer -- he just needs to work on his efficiency. The Nuggets, like pretty much every team, are always looking for bench players who can create and put the ball in the basket, so Thomas would be a gem this late in the draft.

ESPN (June 29): Joshua Primo, G, Alabama

Adding depth on the wing will likely be a priority for the Nuggets, who are slated to be without Jamal Murray for all or most of next season and will see several rotation players enter free agency. Primo, the youngest player in the draft, might be a ways from becoming a consistent contributor, but he looked ahead of schedule at the NBA combine. Tim Connelly has never been afraid to take a high-upside prospect and be patient with his development, and Primo has everything NBA teams look for at his position long term.

The Ringer (June 25): Rokas Jokubaitas, G, Žalgiris Kaunas

The Nuggets have done a great job of acquiring high-IQ talent who can vibe with Nikola Jokic, which is why Jokubaitis makes sense as a project to grow in their system. He brings a craftiness to the floor, and with Will Barton and Facundo Campazzo both set to hit free agency in the next two offseasons and Jamal Murray recovering from a torn ACL, Denver could use backcourt support.

The Athletic (June 22): Greg Brown, F, Texas

The idea would be to take a flier on someone who can eventually play in a frontcourt with Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic. Brown is a strong fit if his game comes together, and the Nuggets have a history of trusting their developmental staff to improve players and set them up for success. It’ll take Brown a year or two, but the Nuggets have proven patient, and he’s such a strong fit if it works that I’d love to see him end up here.

Bleacher Report (June 22): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Tankathon: Isaiah Jackson, F/C, Kentucky