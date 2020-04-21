Nuggets Legendary Moments: Franchise-record 52 assists against Warriors

The Denver Nuggets established themselves as a high-scoring, free-flowing offense that played at a fast pace throughout the 1980s as Doug Moe led the team as head coach.

Although the 1988-89 season neared the end of that era of the Nuggets (Moe would depart in 1990 and Denver missed the playoffs the next three seasons following a nine-year streak of reaching the postseason), the Nuggets produced one of the most memorable offensive performances in franchise history on this day in 1989.

In a 139-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Denver racked up a franchise-record 52 assists. The ball movement was spearheaded by Fat Lever, who posted a franchise-record 21 assists himself. For reference, the Warriors accumulated 25 assists as a team on that April night. Lever also chipped in 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in the dynamic performance.

In stark contrast to today’s high-scoring games, the Nuggets attempted just one 3-pointer in this game, which was knocked down by Darwin Cook. Denver shot 57.5 percent from the field and went 16-of-21 from the charity stripe to fuel the high-scoring outing.

Given the team’s offensive system during the 1980s, it’s no surprise to see that the four highest assist outputs in franchise history came during this decade. In 1987, the Nuggets dished out 47 assists in a 147-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings, while Denver accumulated 46 assists in the well-known 186-184 loss to the Detroit Pistons in 1983. That game still stands as the highest-scoring game in NBA history.

In 1982, the Nuggets racked up 45 assists in a 130-116 victory over the New Jersey Nets. Led by Fat Lever and Alex English throughout most of the 1980s, the Nuggets lit up the scoreboard regularly and made the playoffs in each season from 1982 to 1990.

An additional fun fact from this April 21 game in 1989 is that Manute Bol, father of Denver’s Bol Bol, played 13 minutes for Golden State. Bol would go on to lead the league in blocks per game (4.3) for the second time in his career.