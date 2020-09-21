Preview: Denver Nuggets look to recover from heartbreaking Game 2 loss

Heartbreak.

The Denver Nuggets fought their way back from a 16-point deficit in the second half to secure a one-point lead with 20.8 seconds remaining. Following an impressive defensive stand, Denver couldn’t secure a crucial defensive rebound, giving the Los Angeles Lakers another chance with 2.1 seconds remaining.

That would be all the Lakers would need to steal a Game 2 victory and demoralize Denver, as Anthony Davis knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Los Angeles the 105-103 victory.

The loss was a crucial blow to the Nuggets and their chance to win the series. Denver received quality performances from their star duo, as Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 55 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds and six steals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ dominant duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 57 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in the win.

The Nuggets must now regroup and continue to fight back against the odds as the series shifts to Game 3 on Tuesday.

Here are three storylines to watch for in Tuesday’s contest.

Limiting Los Angeles on the offensive glass

If the Lakers had finished with 12 offensive rebounds in Game 2, it would have been a point of concern for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. However, if that was the case, this series would be tied heading into Game 3 and the Nuggets would have an increased sense of confidence.

But that wasn’t the case. Following a missed 3-point attempt from Alex Caruso with 6.9 seconds remaining, Denver couldn’t grab the rebound as Danny Green secured the ball and attempted a mid-range jumper. That jumper was blocked by Murray, leaving 2.1 seconds left on the clock, and the rest is history.

Of course, securing that final defensive rebound would likely have been the difference in evening the series up or the result that actually took place Sunday night. Yet Denver must be better on the defensive glass in general moving forward in this series.

Los Angeles had a 37 percent offensive rebound percentage in Game 2, which ranked in the 97th percentile. It was a dominating display on the boards from the Lakers, as they nearly doubled-up Denver on the offensive glass.

When the margins can be so small in some of these games, an extra defensive rebound or two may very well make the difference.

Win the possession battle

Game 2 came down to the final seconds and had some incredible shot-making down the stretch of the game (including 12 points from Jokić in the fourth quarter alone), but it wasn’t the prettiest basketball game for the majority of the 48 minutes.

Although Denver did well to limit the Lakers to eight fast break points, both teams struggled mightily to take care of the ball. The Lakers (24) and Nuggets (19) combined for 43 turnovers in Game 2, as both teams had turnover percentages over 22 percent.

In fact, Sunday’s game had the highest combined turnover percentage between two teams during the 2020 playoffs.

Los Angeles scored 15 points off of Denver’s turnovers, while the Nuggets returned the favor by scoring 19 points off of the Lakers’ turnovers. However, for the Nuggets, have found themselves down double-digits in both games this series and entered the series as significant underdogs, barely winning the turnover battle while losing the battle on the offensive glass isn’t the recipe for victory in this series.

The Nuggets will have to clean up things on offense, take care of the ball and finish possessions with a defensive rebound in Game 3 in hopes of avoiding a 3-0 series deficit.

Who will support the Jokić/Murray duo?

Once again, the Nuggets’ offense mainly came from their two star players. While that is to be expected for a team, especially in the playoffs when those players are playing an increased number of minutes, it also spells trouble for Denver’s chances to win four of the next six games in this series.

Starters not named Nikola Jokić or Jamal Murray combined for 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting and combined for eight turnovers. Gary Harris couldn’t find his shot, Jerami Grant finished with zero rebounds and although Paul Millsap was helpful on the boards (eight total rebounds, including three on the offensive glass), he couldn’t get his offense going early, committing a couple of turnovers that led to Los Angeles building a double-digit lead.

Denver did win the bench battle 32-23, with Michael Porter Jr. chipping in 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. PJ Dozier was the surprise spark plug for Denver in the second half, as he chipped in with some key defensive plays in his 14 minutes of action. Unfortunately for Dozier and the Nuggets, he missed four of his five attempts from the charity stripe.

It will hard to consistently receive 55 combined points and 13 assists on efficient shooting from Jokić and Murray considering the defensive attention that they receive. For Denver to have a chance in this series, the supporting cast will have to step up and knock down some shots.

Game 3 will tip at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday and will air on TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).