Preview: Denver Nuggets host Sacramento Kings looking for back-to-back wins

The Nuggets (22-9) look to close out their final home game of 2019 with a victory when they host the Kings (12-20) Sunday at Pepsi Center.

Sacramento arrives in the Mile High City having lost its last six games. The Kings have struggled with scoring recently as they’ve shot 43 percent during that span (23rd in the NBA in that period). Injuries have also played a part with De'Aaron Fox (back spasms) missing two games and Marvin Bagley III picking up a foot injury on Dec. 26. Fox remains questionable for Sunday’s game.

Denver rebounded from its Christmas Night disappointment against New Orleans Wednesday with a victory over Memphis on Saturday, thanks to another triple-double by Nikola Jokić. Despite the positive result, there are few areas where the Nuggets will be looking to improve, especially on defense. The team held a 23-point lead against the Grizzlies in the second quarter only to see it dwindle to just three points before winning by nine points. With a season-long five-game road trip starting on Dec. 31, the Nuggets can build some momentum by wrapping their three-game homestand with a win.

Denver and Sacramento split a pair of early-season matchups. Sunday’s contest will be the first time the teams have squared off at Pepsi Center in the 2019-20 campaign.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Mason Plumlee, Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 6 p.m. MT, TV: ALTITUDE, RADIO: KKSE 92.5FM

Here are some storylines to follow:

Back on the defensive grind

The Nuggets are 8-2 in their last 10 games and a big part of that success is due to their offense, posting a 114.4 offensive rating during that stretch (fourth in the NBA). It’s the other end of the court where there has been some slippage, as the team has fallen to 12th in NBA in defensive rating (107.5) during its last 10 games. In November, Denver had the best defensive rating in the NBA at 99.7 and went 10-2. Finding a balance will be key for Michael Malone’s team.

One common trend for the Nuggets this season has been giving up large leads and several players said it’s because the team loses focus, at times, after building an advantage.

“I think, just play the same way that got you the lead and don’t overthink it, stay aggressive, stay on the break, and keep defending. I think, sometimes, we’re less efficient,” Mason Plumlee explained Saturday. “Guys start doing their own stuff, just continue to play together.”

“We know how we got those leads,” Gary Harris said after the win against Memphis. “We need to keep doing that and not get bored with success. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to in whatever quarter it was, but we found a way to keep it and get the win.”

Denver suffered one of its worst losses of the season at Sacramento on Nov. 30, due to seeing a large lead slip. The Nuggets led by 17 points at halftime, only to see the Kings rally and force the game into overtime before stealing a win. Getting back to what worked on defense earlier in the season will be key to avoiding another similar outcome.

Can Porter Jr. keep trending upward?

Michael Porter Jr. arguably had one of his most impactful performances as a pro with an efficient and effective outing against Memphis Saturday. The Nuggets rookie knocked down a career-high three shots from downtown en route to an 11-point, four-rebound night against the Grizzlies. Malone praised Porter Jr.’s efforts after the game, which could allude to an increase of playing time for the 21-year-old.

"He's been getting into a routine, into a rhythm," Malone said. "He's been our first guy off the bench in the last five or six games. He knows his number is going to be called and he's being aggressive and good shots. He had a couple of really good possessions on defense tonight and I think that end of the floor is slowing down for him...He's going to be a really good player."

Per 36 minutes, Porter Jr. is averaging 17.9 points and 11.1 rebounds, underlining some of his potential. With the Nuggets playing on consecutive days, he could have another opportunity to showcase his talent Sunday.

Ballhawk G

Gary Harris has stood out defensively throughout the season, but he’s recently added another wrinkle to his repertoire: Grabbing steals.

In the last two weeks, Gary Harris is tied for sixth in the NBA in steals at 2.5 per contest. That’s an impressive leap for a player who has averaged 1.2 steals for his career. To put things in perspective, Harris has 16 steals in his last five games. Prior to that, he had 25 steals on the season. At Friday’s practice, the Nuggets starting two-guard acknowledged he’s being more aggressive in trying to force takeaways.

“I don’t really care about fouls,” Harris said. “I’m not concerned about fouls, I’m trying to be more aggressive defensively.”

He added, “I’m just trying to take away the ball. If I see an opportunity where I can try to get it, I’m going to get it.”

Harris joked his instincts come from playing football in high school.

“I played a little free safety so with my reaction, I try to time stuff up [to make plays],” he said with a grin.

Against a Kings team that currently gives up 15.3 turnovers a game (tied for 16th in the NBA), Harris’ recent uptick could be a factor Sunday.