Denver Nuggets 109, Miami Heat 82: Three Takeaways

It wasn’t always as straightforward as the Nuggets would have liked, but they rode their first half and fourth quarter dominance to secure a 109-82 win over the shorthanded Heat.



Miami was without key players Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and overall had seven out, which Denver took full advantage of in the first half. Michael Malone’s team led by as many as 25 in the first half before the Heat would rally in the final 24 minutes. Miami cut the deficit to just seven points early in the fourth quarter before Denver regained control of the matchup.

"Let's be honest, that team is missing Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, a lot of their top players. I don't know if we're as good as we played tonight and I know they are a hell of a lot better than they played because they've been decimated by injuries and COVID-19 protocols. But a win is a win, we'll take it."



Nikola Jokić recorded his 18th consecutive double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Nuggets. Kendrick Nunn was Miami’s top scorer with 17 points and three steals.



The Nuggets move to 4-0 on what has to be considered a stellar road trip for Malone and his team. The team has its best-ever start on the road after nine games at 7-2, according to Altitude.

"We jelling right now," JaMychal Green said. "I think we've found our swag."

They will look to conclude it in San Antonio when they take on the 9-8 Spurs (6:30 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways:



Paint domination



The Nuggets crushed the Heat in the paint in the first half, putting up a stupendous 40-8 margin against the home team in that respect. It was a blow from which Erik Spoelstra’s team couldn’t recover from.



Paul Millsap and Will Barton III sparked Denver early in attacking the rim, with the two men combining for 16 in the first quarter. Jokić picked up the slack in the second quarter, adding 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting, all five buckets were in the paint.



Denver would finish the contest with a 50-28 margin in Points in the Paint.

Team effort



The Nuggets had six players in double-figures, a list comprised of Jokić, Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Michael Porter Jr., and Green. What might be more impressive is just how many players were involved in taking the ball away as Denver had four players with multiple steals in Porter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Facundo Campazzo.

The team forced 16 turnovers, which it scored 29 points off of, and saw eight players grab a steal. With PJ Dozier out, rookie Hampton got some more playing time and showed he can be a solid contributor on defense. While the former Breakers star is still finding his offensive footing, his ability to be impactful defensively will certainly leave a positive impression on Malone.

"R.J.'s been doing a great job -- he's staying ready. That's what you need from the young guys is to stay ready. He's staying mentally locked in," Green said. "He's not worried about anything and when his number is called, he's going to go out there and play hard."



Inconsistent quarter habit returns

The Nuggets had all but wrapped up the game in the first half, commanding the paint and keeping the Heat’s shooters at bay in the opening 24 minutes. Miami opened the game missing its first 13 attempts from three and shot just 30.8 percent entering the break.



The third quarter was a rude awakening for the Nuggets, who were thoroughly outplayed by the home team. Denver was held to just 16 points on 28.6 percent shooting while Miami poured in 32 on 54.5 percent shooting.

Nunn was the spark for the Heat in the quarter, connecting on two threes en route to 10 points. Miami would whittle the visitors’ lead to just seven before Denver went on a 14-3 run to secure the win.

"I was proud of how we responded in the fourth quarter after a disappointing third," Malone said. "The first quarter was who we were in the first half."

Although the Nuggets would ultimately secure a commanding victory, that stretch should serve as a valuable lesson for the team. Despite the Heat being without several players, they almost got back into the contest. Against a more competitive roster, this game could have turned out differently.

