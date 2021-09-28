Denver Nuggets Extend Aaron Gordon

Denver, Sept. 28, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with forward Aaron Gordon, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Gordon, 25, was acquired by Denver on March 25, 2021 and helped the Nuggets close the season with a 21-7 record and advance past the first round despite losing starting point guard Jamal Murray with 18 games remaining in the regular season. Gordon appeared in 50 total games (all starts) last season for Orlando and Denver, averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He appeared in all 10 of Denver’s playoff games, averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The San Jose, California native was selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Magic after spending one season at the University of Arizona. He spent the first seven years of his career in Orlando averaging 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 428 games (339 starts).

Gordon, 6-8, 235, enjoyed his best statistical season in 2017-18 when he posted career-highs of 17.6 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game to go with 2.3 assists per game and 1.00 steals per game. He followed up that campaign by averaging 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 78 games (all starts) while leading the Magic to their lone playoff appearance in his time there. Gordon averaged 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 rebounds in five career playoff games with Orlando.