Nuggets celebrate World Kindness Day in events throughout Denver

For Juancho Hernangómez, visiting Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Denver Wednesday represented more than an average community event. It was a connection to his native Spain, where his cousin serves as a firefighter in Madrid.

“When he became a firefighter, it was like a dream come true,” Hernangómez explained. “We talk every week and he tells me everything he’s been through. The people he helps, the families – all of the crazy fires that they have to go through to save the families inside. It’s a pretty tough job, sometimes we forget how hard that kind of work [is] and how important it is for a community.”

It is for those reasons, Hernangómez was grateful to join his teammate Jerami Grant in spending an hour meeting the firefighters and staff who operate Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.

“I’m just glad to be here. All of these guys remind me of being with my cousin,” Hernangómez said.

Hernangómez and Grant were given a full tour of the Fire Station No. 1 and learned about the responsibilities of firefighters of that department. They also hoped on to a fire truck tower and went 75 feet up into the air.

“I wasn’t scared until J[erami] started moving around,” Hernangómez joked.

Captain Dave Powell enjoyed having a chance to interact with two of the Nuggets and show them all of the nuances of being a firefighter.

“I think it’s a great experience. When we can open our doors to people who may not be exposed to what we do and show them what we do, I think it’s wonderful,” Powell said.

As part of celebrating World Kindness Day Wednesday, the Nuggets took part in four events to show their appreciation for people in positions that assist others.

At Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Mason Plumlee and Paul Millsap went around thanking doctors, nurses and first responders for their hard work. They also served cookies and handed out tickets to dozens of employees at the hospital.

“To me, it’s about being kind and appreciative of everything everyone does,” Plumlee said. “We’re in an entertainment industry – if we’re gone tomorrow, we’re OK. We can’t do without the people who care for the sick [and] the needy. We just applaud and appreciate everything they do.”

To see more about what the Nuggets did on World Kindness Day, check out the video below: