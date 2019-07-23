The Ringer: Denver Nuggets have NBA's best young core

The Denver Nuggets trotted out a team with an average age of under 25 and managed to defy all expectations last season by finishing second in the Western Conference last season. The Ringer believes the youthful group is poised for bigger things this season, ranking the Nuggets as the best young core in the NBA.

The publication ranked all 30 teams and pointed to Denver’s trio of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Monte Morris as the team’s best under 25 players, based on the Wins Above Replacement stat. The outlet also believes potential contributions from either Michael Porter Jr. or Bol Bol could help the Nuggets improve upon last year.

Here’s what The Ringers’ Zach Kram had to say:

“Denver’s 2018-19 season was an aberration. Teams that young typically win about 30 games or fewer, but the Nuggets—who earned the no. 2 seed in the West—stand apart from their youthful brethren…

For a group of players who had never even reached the playoffs before, last season’s result was bounds better than the preseason expectation…

The Nuggets have an established leader, supporting players who make sense given Jokic’s playing style and timeline, and additional talent waiting in the wings. Denver’s a worthy winner of the best young team designation."

To read more about the Nuggets and the rest of the article click here: