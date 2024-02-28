Nuggets begin twelfth back-to-back of the season against Kings

The Denver Nugget kick off their twelfth back-to-back of the season.

Here's the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (Left Finger Sprain/Fracture)

Sacramento:

Jordan Ford — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

De'Aaron Fox — QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Contusion)

Colby Jones — OUT (G League Assignment)

Jalen Slawson — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Sasha Vezenokov — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

The Nuggets head home for the first half of a back-to-back against the Kings. They play the Miami HEAT the next night for an NBA Finals rematch.

Sacramento has gotten the best of Denver three times this season. However, two of those games came in "no rest" situations for the Nuggets, a.k.a. they were on the wrong side of a back-to-back after playing the night before.

The Nuggets are 39-19 on the season. A win will send them to 40 wins; a loss will send them to 20 losses. There's an old Phil Jackson line about the importance of reaching that 40-win benchmark before hitting 20 losses if you're a believer in that sort of a thing.

More importantly, Denver is two games out of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Atop the standings are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, tied up with 41-17 records. Denver has hit the ground running out of the All-Star break, winning all three of their games.

Leading the charge is Nikola Jokić, who has recorded a triple-double in all three post-All-Star wins. In fact, he became the first player in NBA history to record at least 80 points, 50 rebounds, and 45 assists in a three-game span. Mind you, this was after he told reporters he didn't get a ton of the rest during the break after playing in the All-Star game.

Denver is 22-5 at Ball Arena heading into Wednesday's contest. That's the second-best home record in the NBA.