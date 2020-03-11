Participate in a Denver Nuggets Auction!

Nuggets fans – here’s your chance to own a one-of-a-kind item from your Denver Nuggets! This unique Denver Nuggets Auction features autographed player shoes, jerseys and balls, Coaches / Players / Front Office Executive “Favorite Things” crates created by Nuggets Ladies, a mural by local artist Chaz Emmons, canvas prints by Thomas "DeTour" Evans and more!

The items are up for auction at nuggets.givesmart.com or text NUGGETS to 52182. Auction proceeds benefit the community programs of Kroenke Sports Charities including sports programs for Denver Public School Schools middle school children, Special Olympics Colorado Unified Schools, Gold Crown Foundation, Rolling Nuggets and more!

Click here to view the items and start bidding!