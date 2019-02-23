Nuggets Down Mavs, Win Steak at 3

The Denver Nuggets returned to action, following the all-star break and continued its winning ways, notching its third consecutive win Friday night when they downed the Dallas Mavericks 114-104.

Denver, seeded No. 2 in the Western Conference standings heading into the game, came out somewhat sluggish in the contest against a team which entered the matchup five games below .500. The Nuggets trailed by seven early in the third, but outscored Dallas 25-17 the final 10:33 of the quarter to take a one-point lead into the half.

The Nuggets (40-18) broke the game open in the third quarter.

Denver’s lead would swell to as many as 20 points in the third as it scored 36 of the quarter’s first 55 points between the teams. Dallas, losers of four of its last five, never really made it competitive again.

“We thought we were playing well in the first half. We just didn’t see some easy ones go in.” Denver big man Mason Plumlee. “Guys hit shots and our defense really stepped up in the third.”

Denver got valiant efforts from its frontcourt trio of center Nikola Jokić, who played in his first all-star game this past weekend, starter Paul Millsap and reserve Plumlee. Jokić nearly recorded his 13th triple-double of the season, amassing 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in just 30 minutes. Millsap posted his second-straight double-double, going for 17 points and 13 rebounds. Plumlee also compiled a double-double, tallying 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas also made his impression felt off the bench. Playing in just his second game since returning from an 11-month absence following hip surgery, the 30-year-old former MVP candidate scored 16 points in as many minutes, knocking down 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range.

“It’s early and we’re just getting a feel for each other, getting a feel for what he likes to do.” Plumlee said of Thomas. “I think it’ll just get better.”

Malik Beasley (13), Jamal Murray (12) and Will Barton (10) also finished in double-figures in scoring as the Nuggets earned just its second victory in its last eight outings in Big D.

Dallas rookie point guard Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 22 points. Dwight Powell (20), Dorian Finney-Smith (13) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (13). also had solid offensive night as Dallas dropped to 26-32.

Denver outrebounded Dallas 63-42 and dished out 32 assists compared to its opponent’s 19.

The Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers at 3 p.m. MT Sunday. The game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.