Denver Nuggets Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

DENVER, Aug. X, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets will play a five-game preseason schedule that kicks off with consecutive games against the L.A. Lakers on September 30th and October 2nd in San Diego and Los Angeles respectively.

The Nuggets will head home to Pepsi Center for their third preseason game of the year as they take on the Perth Wildcats of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) on October 5th. It will be the Nuggets second ever preseason game against an international opponent, having previously hosted Partizan Belgrade on October 3, 2009.

Denver is one of six teams chosen by the NBA to play a total of seven games against five NBL teams in the 2018 NBA preseason from September 28th to October 5th. This marks the most games NBA teams will play against teams from an international league in a single preseason.

Denver will play four of their five games on the road, starting with two against the Lakers and finishing with road tilts at the Los Angeles Clippers on October 9th and the Chicago Bulls on October 12th.

All five preseason games will air live on the Nuggets flagship radio station Altitude 950 am. The Nuggets lone home game as well as the October 2nd road game at the Lakers will also both be televised live on Altitude TV.

Denver Nuggets full and partial season membership are now on sale. To become a Nuggets Gold 365 member or for partial membership information, please call 303.287.DUNK(3865) or visit www.nuggetsgold365.com.

Nuggets 2018 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time* Location Sunday, September 30 @ LA Lakers 7:30 p.m. Valley View Casino – San Diego, CA Tuesday, October 2 @ LA Lakers 8:30 p.m. Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA Friday, October 5 Perth Wildcats 7:00 p.m. Pepsi Center – Denver, CO Tuesday, October 9 @ LA Clippers 8:30 p.m. Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA Friday, October 12 @ Chicago Bulls 7:00 p.m. United Center – Chicago, IL