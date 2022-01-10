Nuggets Acquire Rodney McGruder

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired guard Rodney McGruder from Detroit and a 2022 second round draft pick via Brooklyn in exchange for Bol Bol, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

McGruder, 6-4, 205, played in 17 games for the Detroit Pistons this season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 38.6% from the field in 9.5 minutes. Over six seasons, McGruder has appeared in 251 games (118 starts) for Miami, Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit, holding averages of 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from three in 20.1 minutes per game.

The 30-year-old went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft after playing four seasons at Kansas State University. McGruder played internationally in Hungary during the 2013-14 season and then in the G League from 2014-16 before signing with the Miami Heat.

Bol, 22, 7-2, was drafted by Miami with the 44th overall pick in the 2019 draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft night trade. In three seasons, Bol appeared in 53 games (two starts), averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds, while shooting 47.8% from the field in 6.2 minutes per game.