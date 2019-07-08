Nuggets 3v3 Tournament 2019

Posted: Jul 08, 2019

Join us for the Denver Nuggets 3v3 Tournament on September 7th! With special appearances by SuperMascot Rocky and the Denver Nuggets Dancers. Show off your basketball skills, sign up today!

Location:

All games will be played in the Camry North parking lot outside of Pepsi Center.

Registration:

Each team will play three games followed by a single-elimination tournament. All teams are allowed up to five players and are guaranteed at least four scheduled games. Click the link below to access all registration details including divisions and pricing.

Registration closes Tuesday September 3rd at 11:59pm.

REGISTER HERE

