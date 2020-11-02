Nuggets 2020 NBA Mock Draft Monday – November 2

The push towards the 2020 NBA Draft continues, with just over two weeks remaining until the event takes place on Nov. 18. Although there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the offseason and the start date of the 2020-21 season, the draft date has been set and teams have been preparing for that Wednesday night for months.

For the Denver Nuggets, the 2020 Draft provides an option to add another young piece to the team’s growing core. Whether Denver adds help in the backcourt, frontcourt or on the wing, there should be plenty of talented options on the board when the Nuggets are on the clock at pick 22.

With that being said, let’s continue #MockDraftMonday with a look at some of the recently published mock drafts. The date of when each mock draft was published is included in parentheses. If you missed last week’s installment, you can check that out by clicking here.

This is close to Maledon's floor, as his range seems to be in the 16-24 area. He's not a flashy or explosive guard, but he played on and off the ball for ASVEL last season and has an improving shot, which would add versatility and depth to a Denver backcourt that could use both.

The Nuggets just made a run to the Western Conference finals, but they need to look ahead. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the lead ball handlers, but they need support. Maxey could provide it while also bringing a feisty edge on defense.

A lanky frame and a rough freshman year don't bode well for McDaniels but he has the potential to be a top-8 player in this draft. Provides a nice stretch 4 for the Nuggets.

Green played alongside other talented freshmen at Arizona and established himself with his 3-point shot and ability to find his spots in half-court sets. He really improved from 3-point range in the final month of the season (13-for-27) and could turn into a solid two-way player.