Nuggets 2020 NBA Mock Draft Monday – October 26

As the NBA offseason continues to ramp up, so does the focus on the upcoming NBA Draft, scheduled to take place on Nov. 18.

As a result of the four-team trade back in February involving the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, the Denver Nuggets will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2018. The Nuggets will have the 22nd pick in this year’s draft, which originally belonged to the Rockets.

From looking to draft additional frontcourt help to searching out guards or wings, the Nuggets have some flexibility when it comes to which players they should try and target on draft night.

If you missed last week’s mock draft roundup, click here. This week, we will take a look at the mock drafts that have been updated since Oct. 19 to see who the experts believe Denver should go with at pick 22. The dates of when each mock draft was published are included in parentheses.

This is close to Maledon's floor, as his range seems to be in the 16-24 area. He's not a flashy or explosive guard, but he played on and off the ball for ASVEL last season and has an improving shot, which would add versatility and depth to a Denver backcourt that could use both.

The Nuggets can use the draft to add to their depth, and Maxey would give them a combo guard who's willing to defend. Though his shooting numbers were disappointing at Kentucky, he should receive plenty of open looks in Denver, as well we a suitable role for his scoring ability.

The Denver Nuggets will have some holes to fill in the frontcourt with Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee and Noah Vonleh all set to become free agents this offseason.

University of Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa, a top-15 recruit in the class of 2019, averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as a freshman. There are flashes of greatness, like when he put up 22 points and 22 rebounds with four blocks against Tulane. Overall, his defensive rebound percentage (24.7%) ranked sixth-best among all freshmen.

Achiuwa was able to step up for the Tigers in the absence of James Wiseman, showing that he can help replace some of the frontcourt minutes Denver may lose in free agency.

Tankathon (Oct. 24): Tyrese Maxey, G Kentucky