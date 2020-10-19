Nuggets 2020 NBA Mock Draft Monday – October 19

With the 2019-20 season officially in the books, the focus now shifts to an offseason that will be full of uncertainty and intrigue across the league.

It will be no different for the Denver Nuggets, who are looking to take the next step following a historic playoff run that culminated in a Western Conference Finals appearance. The first step in that process begins with the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set to take place on Nov. 18.

For the first time since 2018, Denver owns a first-round pick as a result of the four-team trade back in February involving the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets will have the 22nd pick in this year’s draft, which originally belonged to the Rockets.

There are several ways that Denver can go with this pick. From looking to draft a big man to searching out help in the backcourt or on the wing, the Nuggets have some flexibility when it comes to which players they should try and target on draft night.

With that being said, we’re kicking off #MockDraftMonday here on Nuggets.com, where we will take a look at what the expert mock drafts predict for the Denver’s selection each Monday leading up to the Draft. The date of when each outlet’s latest mock draft was published is also noted.

Isaiah Stewart was perhaps the only good thing about Washington's wildly disappointing season that culminated with the Huskies finishing last in the Pac-12. The 6-9 center led his team in points (17.0), rebounds (8.8) and blocks (2.1). He was great -- but how well will it translate at the next level? That's the question. And, for what it's worth, scouts acknowledge guarding in space could be a problem. But Stewart's high motor, incredible production, and better-than-some realize skill set should keep him in the top 20.

Yahoo Sports (Oct. 15): Aleksej Pokusevski, F/C, Olympiakos B

The Ringer (Oct. 14): Aleksej Pokusevski, F/C, Olympiakos B

The Nuggets have never been shy about taking risks, and no prospect is a bigger gamble than Pokusevski, with his combination of size and guard-like passing skills. If Pokusevski were to pan out, a frontcourt with him and Nikola Jokic would be problematic for opposing defenses.

Denver has never been afraid to draft creatively, and McDaniels is an interesting project for teams willing to roll the dice on his size and ball skills, in lieu of consistent production. His body type makes him better suited to perimeter than the interior, but with additional strength (and cast in a smaller role), it’s fair to think his efficiency might improve enough to get him on the floor.

NBA scouts and coaches who played Arizona this year raved about Green’s defensive ability. He’s terrific on the ball, with great skill for taking on multiple different types of players. You can toss him on guards and he can both them with his strength, or you can toss him on wings where his lateral quickness works to his advantage.

Denver will continue to build out its wing depth around core pieces Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. And with Michael Porter Jr. looking to possess tremendous upside, they may have also found the 4 man of the future there, too. So basically, look for Denver to keep taking flyers on wings, especially with Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant entering free agency this year.

Bleacher Report (Oct. 6): Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

The Nuggets have made a habit of buying low on draft-night fallers. Teams have soured on Anthony, but he's still worth gambling on in the 20s, particularly for a winning team that can afford to be patient. His shot-making should translate, even if concerns about his decision-making and finishing are valid.

ESPN (Aug. 20): Aleksej Pokusevski, F/C, Olympiakos B

Denver likes to swing for the fences, even for players who might take several years to pan out. The Nuggets are especially fond of international prospects. A 7-footer who can dribble, pass and shoot, Pokusevski is the youngest player in the draft, being barely draft-eligible with his late-December birthdate.